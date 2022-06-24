Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFC. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

