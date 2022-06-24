Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BTMD) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 218.84% from the company’s current price.

BTMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.45 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions. It also provides components to enable practitioners to establish, build, and operate a hormone optimization center to treat patients appropriate for therapy.

