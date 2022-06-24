Piper Sandler Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

