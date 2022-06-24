Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

Shares of AIZ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

