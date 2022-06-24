TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Johnson Rice

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.03 million, a P/E ratio of 195.10 and a beta of 2.84. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after buying an additional 6,307,965 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,499 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1,025.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 977,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 890,713 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.