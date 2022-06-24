IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s previous close.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $355.62 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.