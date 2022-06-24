Credit Suisse Group Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $152.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

