Truist Financial Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $79.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

