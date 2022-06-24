Truist Financial Trims NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price to $66.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXRT. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NXRT stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $95.04.

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

