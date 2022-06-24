Truist Financial Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $299.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $323.00 to $299.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.47.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $259.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.81. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,112,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

