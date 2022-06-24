Truist Financial Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $188.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $170.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $840,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.