Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

VAPO stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vapotherm by 90.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 83.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

