Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of SRPT opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

