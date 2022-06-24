Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

AMRS stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $687.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 2,081,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $8,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

