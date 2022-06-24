UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.
UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on UDR in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.
NYSE UDR opened at $45.70 on Friday. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in UDR by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
