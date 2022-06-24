UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on UDR in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

NYSE UDR opened at $45.70 on Friday. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in UDR by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

