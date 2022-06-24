Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.