Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Accuray has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

