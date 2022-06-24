BTIG Research Trims Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price to $1.50

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

