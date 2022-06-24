Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $420,554.65

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $420,554.65 and approximately $477.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00109436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00065072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

