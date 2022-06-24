Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $44,830.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

