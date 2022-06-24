Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00317994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00081726 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00072541 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

