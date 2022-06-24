Belt Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00109436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00065072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013946 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

