GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in GSK were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.