Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,561,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,537,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.