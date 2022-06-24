Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $560,000 Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,775,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 3,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 172,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,092.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $31.73 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.