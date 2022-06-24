Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,824 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $171.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.