Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,938 shares of company stock worth $10,305,564 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.19. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.01 and a 52 week high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.