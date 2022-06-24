Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,289.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,367.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,491.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

