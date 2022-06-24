Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.