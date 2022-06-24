Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 455 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $218.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

