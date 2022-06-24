Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.58 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

