Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.69 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.