Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.89.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

