Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.38 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.