Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 211 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $98,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.90. The company has a market capitalization of $429.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

