Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $212,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

