Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.