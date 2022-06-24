Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.