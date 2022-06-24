Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 31,494 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,494 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

