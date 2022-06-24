Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 534 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

