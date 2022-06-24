Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in United States Steel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

