Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $85.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

