BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock worth $8,225,678. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

