BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BMRN opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37.
In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock worth $8,225,678. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
