Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 13,416 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $88.67 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.