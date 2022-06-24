McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $110,940. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $13.50 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

