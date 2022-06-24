Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.