Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $376.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.64 and a 200-day moving average of $465.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

