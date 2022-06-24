Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 103,188 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 103,188 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

