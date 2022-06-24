Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 5,066 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Shares of RY stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

