Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 44,746 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 526.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.34 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

